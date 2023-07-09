CCTV appeal after Crawley rail worker punched and stamped on by fare dodger
Police investigating a brutal attack on a railway worker have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The victim was punched and stamped on the head and shoulder after he challenged a man who pushed through a gate at Crawley station without a ticket.
The incident happened at 4.05pm on Sunday 25 June.
The rail worker suffered three eye fractures, a jaw fracture and another fracture to his shoulder.
Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.