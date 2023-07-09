Boy, 11, dies in crash between car and lorry near Stonehenge

An 11-year-old boy has died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A303 near Stonehenge.

Wiltshire Police say the "serious road traffic collision" occurred at around 7.30pm on Saturday on the westbound carriageway.

A black BMW car was travelling from the Countess Roundabout, Amesbury, towards Stonehenge when it collided with a lorry which was parked in a lay-by, according to the force.

An 11-year-old boy from London, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, both from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and have been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Police say the driver of the lorry was not injured. The westbound carriageway of the A303 remains closed. The eastbound carriageway has reopened.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres of Wilshire’s Roads Policing Unit said: "This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life and two more people are in a serious condition in hospital.

"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time. I would urge anyone who witnessed anything to please get in touch with us."

Police are asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to call 01225 694597 or email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk quoting log number 289 of 08/07/23.