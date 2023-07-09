Husband jailed for Boxing Day knife attack on wife in Gosport home

A 63-year-old man has been jailed for stabbing his wife in a “shocking attack” in the couple’s Hampshire home on Boxing Day.

A neighbour called the police to the property, on Little Green in Gosport, after the victim turned up on their doorstep in a “frantic state”.

She had been stabbed in her arm and chest by her husband, Raymond Mclaren, who was arrested by police officers at the scene on the evening of 26 December last year.

In a statement to detectives Mclaren initially tried to claim the injuries had been caused accidentally. But when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court, on 23 May, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mclaren, of Little Green in Gosport, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday.

Mclaren admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court in May. Credit: Chris Ison/PA Images

Detective Constable Katie Reynolds said: “The level of violence inflicted by Mclaren on his own wife was truly shocking. No one should ever be made to suffer in this way, not least in their own home.”

“The victim in this case has shown incredible strength in supporting the police investigation. We know that domestic violence can be incredibly difficult for people to report or come to terms with.

“I hope that the outcome of this case encourages other people out there who are suffering domestic violence to make that brave step to report this to someone.”

Independent help is available in Hampshire from the domestic abuse support service. More information can be found on the police force website.