A teenage boy has died after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a car in Kent.

Police say the two vehicles were travelling in the same direction along Heath Road, in Coxheath near Maidstone, when the crash happened at around 10pm on Saturday.

The e-scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The car occupants were not injured.

The white BMW car and the electric scooter were both thought to be heading westwards towards Coxheath village centre at the time of the accident.

Heath Road in Coxheath was closed between Park Ways and Clockhouse Rise overnight, according to KCC Highways. It has since reopened. Credit: Google Maps

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

E-scooters are illegal if used on the road or in public spaces, according to the Kent Police website. There are exceptions for official hire schemes but none are currently operating in the county.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting HW/HM/070/23.

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be uploaded via the Kent Police website.