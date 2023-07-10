A 14-year-old boy was assaulted on Sunday night (9 July), leaving him with a stab wound to the back and in need of hospital treatment.

The assault happened just after 7pm yesterday (9 July) on Linacre Road in Southampton.

Officers in the Thornhill area have been given extra stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Officers will be carrying out patrols across the local area and will be able to stop and search anyone while the powers are in use.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 using reference number 44230275652.

