An aristocrat and her partner are facing two more charges following the death of their baby daughter.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were charged with manslaughter by gross negligence on 2 March after the body of two-month-old Victoria was found in Brighton.

Baby Victoria’s remains were discovered in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an overgrown allotment in the Hollingbury area of the city on 1 March.

The couple were also charged with concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, it emerged that the defendants are facing two new charges alleging child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

It is claimed that they caused the baby’s death by their own “unlawful act” or failed to “take such steps as could reasonably have been expected” to protect the baby.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 4 January and 27 February.

Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, of no fixed address, appeared from custody before Judge Mark Lucraft KC on Monday 10 July.

Marten appeared by video link from Bronzefield prison and Gordon from Belmarsh jail and spoke only to confirm their identities.

Marten wore a pink and white floral print shirt and Gordon a grey tracksuit forthe short hearing.

Judge Lucraft moved a plea and case management hearing back from 18 August to 22 September and confirmed the provisional trial has been set for 2 January next year.

A further mention hearing was set for 25 August.

Marten and Gordon were arrested in Stanmer Villas in Brighton.

An initial post-mortem examination was unable to establish the cause of the baby’s death.

Police had been attempting to establish the defendants’ whereabouts for several weeks.

