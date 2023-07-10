A child in year six was left alone overnight on a coach after falling asleep during a school trip to London.

The pupil, who goes to Broadstone Middle School in Poole, had been to see a performance in central London last Thursday night.

The children then travelled back to the hotel in the north of outer London when one of them fell asleep.

The child was left on the locked coach overnight in the hotel car park.

One parent of a child at the school told ITV News Meridian: "I was absolutely horrified. I cannot believe this was allowed to happen.

"Their risk assessment procedures are completely unacceptable.

"Staff clearly were not checking that everyone was back in their rooms. I will absolutely not be letting my child go on any school trips."

In a statement, Castleman Academy Trust said: "Most regrettably, a child who fell asleep on the journey home, was left sleeping on the locked coach in the hotel car park.

"We would seek to reassure everyone that the child is safe and well, and after speaking with their parents, was keen to continue on the trip, which returned safely on Friday evening.

"Despite robust Risk Assessments being in place, it is clear that a highly serious error occurred and we are now focussed on undertaking a systematic and thorough investigation of the incident.

"We are working with the parents and staff involved to determine how this happened. We have informed all relevant authorities.

"We hope you understand that whilst this investigation is taking place, we cannot share specific information more widely, other than with those directly involved in the incident.

"We will of course provide further details and actions taken to reassure you that the school has taken every possible action to ensure this never happens again, as soon as possible."

