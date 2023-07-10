A cyclist in Gosport suffered a bleed on the brain after a group of teenagers beat him up.

Police said between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday 8 July, a man in his 30s was cycling along the cycle track between Claudia Court and Clyde Road in Gosport when he was passed by eight teenagers.

They were described as six boys and two girls.

One of the boys spat at the cyclist, causing him to stop and ask them who spat at him, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The teenagers, who were all wearing dark clothing, then assaulted the victim by punching him and throwing his bike at him.

The victim suffered rib fractures and was admitted to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

The group also took the victim’s bike before leaving in the direction of Station Road.

Police are wanting to hear from any potential witnesses or anybody with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230273548.