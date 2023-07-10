A "distressed" kitten was found trapped in a pipe behind a bathroom toilet in Oxford.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Barton area at around 9.30am today (10 July).

When crews arrived, they worked quickly to create an opening in the wall and gain access to the kitten in the pipe.

Firefighters managed to manoeuvre the kitten to safety and he was reunited with his mother.

Firefighters successfully manage to free the kitten from the pipe. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In a post on Facebook, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "At around 09:30 this morning, Red Watch from Slade Park Fire Station were called to an animal rescue in the Barton area of Oxford.

"On arrival, crews were faced with a distressed kitten that had got itself trapped in a pipe behind a bathroom toilet.

"Crews worked quickly to create an opening in the wall and gain access to the pipe, this then allowed firefighters to reach in and manoeuvre the kitten to safety, reuniting him with his mother."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...