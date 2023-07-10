A driver has died in Kent after crashing into a wall.

Kent Police said at about 5am yesterday (Sunday 9 July), a white Hyundai car was travelling southbound on the A229 Linton Road over the Loose viaduct in the direction of Maidstone when it crashed into a wall which separates the road from the footpath.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police officers are investigating and want anybody who saw the collision or car beforehand to get in touch with them.

Witnesses should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference AH/CF/072/23.