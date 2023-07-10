A man allegedly tried to take photos underneath a teenage girl's skirt in a Weymouth supermarket.

Dorset Police said at about 3pm on Friday 16 June 2023, a 14-year-old girl was in the Tesco Express store on Portland Road in Wyke Regis when a man was seen apparently trying to take photos underneath her skirt.

A woman challenged him and made the victim aware of what happened. The man was then allegedly seen leaving the store in the direction of Sunnyside Road.

Police officers have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.

They are also trying to identify a witness who may be able to assist in their investigation.

Police constable Dan Goswell, of Weymouth Police, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident for the young victim, and we are conducting a number of enquiries into this matter.

“We have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify, and I would urge anyone with information regarding his identity to please contact us.

“We have also been making efforts to identify the witness who intervened and challenged the man but these have so far been unsuccessful.

"I would urge this woman to please make contact with us as she may have important information to assist our investigation.”

