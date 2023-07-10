A motorway in Kent has been partly closed because of a burst water main.

Drivers on the M26 at Sevenoaks in Kent are being warned of disruption on the roads after the reported leak on the South East Water network.

It is not yet known when the road, which links to the M25, will reopen.

South East Water said: "We're currently working around the clock to fix a burst main on our network which is located in the M26 motorway area.

"This is proving to be quite complex due to the location of our apparatus on the network being in an area overgrown with vegetation.

"Unfortunately this means we can't give you an estimated completion time at the moment, but we are working hard with Highways England to clear the area and resolve this issue as soon as possible.

"Once again we're really sorry for the interruption and we're doing everything we can to get this repaired as soon as possible."

Nick Bell, Head of Operations (Kent) for South East Water, added: “Our water technicians are on site and in the process of isolating the leak before excavating the area to find its exact location.

"Although we will be working throughout the night, it is too early to give an estimated time for when the repair will be complete and the motorway reopened.”

South East Water will be posting updates on its website.

