The 1975 replace Lewis Capaldi as headliner at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023

The 1975 have been announced as the latest headline act to perform at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023, replacing scheduled headliner Lewis Capaldi.

The band will perform their self-titled debut album 'The 1975' in full to celebrate their 10 year anniversary on Saturday 26 August at Reading, and Sunday 27 August at Leeds.

The announcement comes after Lewis Capaldi said he would be taking a break from touring.

The Scottish star had a packed summer ahead of festivals and sold out shows across the world, including in Singapore and Australia.

Other headline acts due to perform next month at the festivals include Sam Fender, The Killers and Billie Eilish.

