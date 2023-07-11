Police have launched a CCTV appeal to find two witnesses, as part of a murder investigation.

Officers investigating the death of a 30-year-old man in Ryde on the Isle of Wight are appealing for two men to speak to the police.

Police were called at 3.11am on Sunday 28 May to an incident on Park Road, Ryde.

Officers and paramedics attended, but Tommy Barton, who was from Brading, was pronounced dead while en route to hospital.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: "We have obtained these CCTV images which show two people who were in the area at the time and may have seen or heard something.

"We are treating these people as witnesses and wish to speak to them.

"We appreciate that these images are not the best quality, but if you recognise yourself in the pictures, or were in the area at the time of this incident and are yet to speak to police, please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230211028, You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Two men have been charged with murder as part of this investigation and have been remanded in custody.

