A construction worker has died following an incident at a nuclear site.

Emergency services were called to the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Berkshire on the evening of Thursday 6 July.

The Balfour Beatty employee was airlifted to hospital from the Aldermaston campus but died shortly after. An investigation is underway.

AWE declined to give details of the construction work but said the incident did not involve nuclear installations or materials.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has launched an investigation with Thames Valley Police.

In a statement, ONR said: "We were informed about a serious construction incident at the Atomic Weapons Establishment Aldermaston site on 6 July, which has resulted in a construction worker fatality."

"Our deepest sympathies are with our colleague's family, friends and co-workers at this time.

"Works have since stopped as we support the authorities with their investigation."

The statement added: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time.

“We have staff on site and are working alongside other relevant authorities including Thames Valley Police who have initial primacy and are currently leading the investigations on site.

“As this is a live investigation, we will not be commenting further so as not to prejudice those inquiries.

“The incident did not involve any nuclear materials and there are no radiological consequences to the public.”

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty said: “As a result of the incident, a colleague has tragically lost their life.

“Works have since stopped as we support the authorities with their investigation. As these are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

