People are being urged to stay out of the water after reports of a sewage spill in Hastings.

In a post on Twitter, Hastings Borough Council said: "We have received reports from residents of sewage being seen in the water in the spillway from Buckshole Reservoir in the upper part of Alexandra Park.

"We have asked Southern Water and the Environment Agency to investigate and update on the situation urgently.

"In the meantime, we advise you to take precautions and do not allow dogs or anyone to go in the water in the stream."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...