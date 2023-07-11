Passengers on board an Emirates flight have been stuck on the runway at Gatwick Airport after the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing.

The main runway was closed for a short time after the Emirates A380 was stranded due to a gear fault.

The aeroplane had to be towed off the runway which meant other flights were grounded temporarily.

A spokesperson for London Gatwick said: "The Main Runway was closed for a short time this evening, following an Emirates A380 making an emergency landing.

"It landed safely but due to a gear fault it could not turn off the runway, which meant it needed to be towed.

"Our team worked to get the plane off the runway as quickly as possible."