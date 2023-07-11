Beetles which pose a significant threat to potato crops have been found for the first time since 1977 in a field in Kent today (11 July).

These particular beetles are occasionally imported into the UK from continental Europe as hitchhikers through things like leafy vegetables, salad leaves, fresh herbs and grain.

It was then reported to the UK Plant Health Service which will need to act on the findings.

In the past 70 years, there have been two outbreaks of Colorado potato beetles in the UK, one in 1976 and one in 1977.

Both outbreaks were eradicated shortly after they were spotted.

The adult beetles and larvae feed on the foliage of potatoes and other plants in the nightshade family and can completely strip them of their leaves if they are left uncontrolled.

They are not a threat to human or animal health.

Its larvae are a reddish brown in colour, round and globular, and up to 15mm in length. Credit: Animal and Plant Health Agency

UK Chief Plant Health Officer Nicola Spence said: “Whilst this pest does not pose a threat to human health, we encourage all growers, farmers, processors and the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings, especially in Kent.”

The beetle is not endemic to the UK and is currently regulated as a Great Britain quarantine pest, with import and movement restrictions in place for susceptible host material.

Confirmation of the beetle was made following laboratory diagnosis of samples taken by APHA’s Plant Health and Seeds Inspectorate. It is the first time an outbreak of the beetle has been confirmed in the UK since 1977, although they are endemic in large parts of Europe.

APHA is working closely with the affected grower to eradicate the pest from the site, including performing a 1km survey to determine whether there are further cases beyond the immediately infested area.

APHA is obligated to act upon the current findings and eradicate this pest to support our efforts to maintain this status.

Statutory Notices will be issued to ensure the containment and eradication of this pest is undertaken.

Farmers and growers in particular are being encouraged to remain vigilant for signs of the pest.

Although distinctive in appearance, there are several beetles that are frequently mistaken for them.

