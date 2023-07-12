A drug dealer who tried to swallow wraps of Class A drugs to avoid arrest has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Tanya Edwards, 47, of Long Ley, Wolverhampton, was observed dealing drugs in Hastings town centre over two days in October, 2021.

She was stopped and officers found Class A drugs in her car, along with a large amount of cash and a Stanley knife concealed under the drivers’ mat. Edwards was arrested and released on bail with a condition not to enter East Sussex.

But almost two weeks later, on October 20, officers spotted what they believed to be drug dealing activity at an address in St Leonards-on-Sea. Two women seen coming and going from a property were detained and the property searched.

When officers entered, they found Edwards attempting to swallow wraps of Class A drugs to try and conceal them.

They also found several wraps of Class A drugs, mobile phones and a large amount of cash. A search of a hire car nearby revealed further cash and wraps of Class A drugs. The vehicle was found to have been hired by Edwards.

Edwards was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, both heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property, and was remanded in custody.

Following a week-long trial in April 2023, a jury found Edwards guilty of all offences and she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Investigating officer Julian Stokes said: "Edwards was repeatedly found in possession of Class A drugs that she intended to sell on into our communities. Thanks to our observant officers, we were able to seize these dangerous substances and remove another drug dealer from our streets.

"We remain committed to protecting the public, to taking action against drug-related activity, and making Sussex a safe place to live and work."

Information regarding drugs can be reported to Sussex Police online or via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...