The family of Kam Hulait, has today (12 July) released an appeal on the second anniversary of his death in Peppard Common, following a road traffic collision on Wyfold Lane.

"Our family have been left devastated for the last two years with the sudden and tragic loss of Kamaldip Singh Hulait. Kam was a son and a brother, he had the kindest and most genuine soul. We miss him every second of our lives. It is hard to comprehend he is no longer with us, no family should ever go through our pain.

"Following an inquest held on 22 June 2023 for Kamaldip Singh Hulait, the coroner found the cause of death was a road traffic accident on Wyfold Lane between the hours of 3.13am and 6.35am. The coroner added it was a hit and run and the driver failed to stop and fled the scene of an accident.

"Two years on and we still have no peace or closure. Hearing what happened to him during the inquest brought the pain back for our parents, it is heart breaking for all of us. But there is still no justice for Kam.

Play Brightcove video

Kam Hulait's brother says they need answers.

"Kam was a friend to so many locals who also miss him dearly, everyone speaks about Kam with so much love. He was a gentle giant and always had time to help everyone. He was and always be one in a million.

"Kam did not deserve what happened to him. Someone knows something. The person responsible is out there knowing what they did, please ask yourself how you would feel if this happened to your family? We urge you to please do the right thing, we want the truth so our family can finally have some peace and closure and let Kam rest.

"We want to say thank you to all those who have offered their love and support over the last two years."

Investigating Officer, DS Tony Jenkins said: "It was evident to me from an early stage of this investigation that Kam was a very well-liked local character and it has always been my wish to offer some closure to the family.

"I therefore appeal to anyone who travelled on Wyfold Lane between the hours of 3am and 6:35am on the morning of 11 July 2021 to come forward and help us with our enquiry.

"Likewise if you have any information to support the investigation please make contact with 101, quoting reference 432103065555 or use crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 to offer information anonymously."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...