A former teacher who sexually abused boys at boarding schools in Sussex and Wiltshire has been jailed.

Piers Le Cheminant, 77, carried out the abuse on the young boys between 1966 and 1985.

This included abuse of boys at the Oakwood Preparatory School in Chichester, and at the Salisbury Cathedral School in Salisbury.

He abused his position of trust as a teacher by carrying out the abuse, isolating vulnerable young boys.

At times, he was so confident of his impunity that he would abuse boys in front of other class members.

The abuse was first reported in September 2017 and specialist detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit launched the investigation in close cooperation with Wiltshire Police.

Further allegations were made, and Le Cheminant, of Poundsgate, Newton Abbot, Devon, was first convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 23 last year of indecently assaulting six boys at Oakwood Preparatory School between 1966 and 1980.

He was also convicted of indecently assaulting two boys at Salisbury Cathedral School between 1981 and 1985.

He was found not guilty of indecently assaulting one of the boys at Oakwood School, and the jury did not agree verdicts on a count of alleged indecent assault on another boy at Oakwood School, and on two counts of alleged indecent assaults on two other boys at Salisbury Cathedral School.

Le Cheminant has now been convicted of the further charges against a boy at Salisbury between 1982 and 1984 and against a boy at Oakwood after the CPS sought a retrial.

At Winchester Crown Court on July 10 he was jailed for a total of nine years, and must serve a minimum of six years before he can be considered for release.

He will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the rest of his life and is also a registered sex offender for life.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Hannah Elmer from the Complex Abuse Unit said: "During his time at Oakwood School in Sussex and Salisbury Cathedral School in Wiltshire, Le Cheminant targeted young and vulnerable boys.

"He used his position of trust as a teacher to his advantage, getting the boys on their own and sexually abusing them. He was so confident in his abuse that he would also openly abuse the children in front of the class and whilst the boys showered and took part in swimming.

"This was a complex and distressing case during which each victim showed great courage in coming forward and re-living events which had occurred many years before.

"Thanks to their strength we have been able to investigate this to a positive outcome and have provided many others with some form of closure.

"This investigation shows that all such incidents, no matter how historic, can be investigated and justice served."

Police emphasise that the convictions relate to a period ending nearly 40 years ago, and these have no connection whatsoever with any staff, management or pupils at the school since that time.

More information about reporting incidents of historic sexual abuse or receiving support and help can be found on the Sussex Police website.

