Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson went along to Andy's Man Club at the Fareham and Gosport rugby club.

A group aimed at reducing the number of male suicides says record numbers are joining their clubs in the South.

Andy's man club is a national charity working to eliminate the stigma surrounding mens' mental health - through weekly meetings for people experiencing pain and depression.

It's a safe space for men who have suffered loss or have mental health issues.

The club, which is based at Gosport and Fareham's Rugby club, has been given their venue over for free which is one of the reasons there's no charge to attend.

Andy's Man Club. Credit: ITV News Meridian

One of the members said: "If you want to come along the hardest thing you will have to do is walk through the door, after that it is easy. There's no judgement in there."

The Fareham and Gosport club was set up by the family of Andrew Roberts who took his own life in 2016 - no one around him had realised how much he was suffering.

Another member said: "Men are able to come and talk about things they wouldn't be able to talk about at home or at work".

Darren Edwards now runs this particular group - he started coming following his wife's death.

Other local groups include Portsmouth and Eastleigh.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...