Operation Brock to return to the M20 in Kent ahead of summer holidays

Operation Brock is set to return to the M20 in Kent ahead of the summer holidays.

The system, which alters the road layout between Junctions 8 and 9, directs lorries heading for mainland Europe onto the motorway's coast-bound carriageway.

They can be held here if necessary, while all other traffic can continue on its journey in both directions.

The contraflow system will be reinstated overnight on Thursday 13 July.

Kent Resilience Forum Strategic Planning Lead, Simon Jones, said: “The decision to deploy Operation Brock is never taken lightly and is based on data and intelligence that clearly shows there is a potential risk of disruption on routes to the Port of Dover and Le Shuttle.

“Kent’s Short Straits gateways provide a critical national role for international trade and tourism as the shortest crossing to mainland Europe for lorries and holidaymakers.

“Both Port of Dover and Le Shuttle are reporting high booking numbers through July and August, with an increase in tourist traffic from the weekend of 15/16 July, as tens of thousands of passengers will set off to Europe during the school holiday season.

“When we also take into consideration everyday freight and local traffic, combined with high numbers of tourists heading to our beaches and attractions, we know how busy the roads in Kent will be.

“Brock is there to ease congestion and to make sure that we can manage freight bound for Europe, therefore protecting the local road network, and allowing people to reach their destination and go about their business with the minimum disruption possible.

"As Strategic Lead for the KRF, I am absolutely committed to keeping the deployment of the barrier under constant review over the coming weeks and removing it as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank everyone who drives along this stretch of the M20 through Kent for their patience during this busy summer getaway, and also urge hauliers to follow the signs on the M20 and stick to the official route.”

KRF leaders are urging people to plan their cross-Channel journeys including booking ahead to help keep Kent moving and open for business throughout the busy summer period.

The need for Brock to be in place will be regularly reviewed by the KRF throughout the summer, and removed as soon as the potential risk of disruption has passed.