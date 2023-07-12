Pod of Bottlenose dolphins spotted off the coast of Brighton

Play Brightcove video

A pod of Bottlenose dolphins have been spotted by passengers on board a boat trip off the coast of Brighton.

The trip was organised by the Sussex Dolphin Project and passengers were lucky enough to spot 10 dolphins.

These dolphins can grow 1.9m to 3.9m long. They have a large grey body, a pale grey or pinkish belly and a tall sickle shaped dorsal fin.

Bottlenose dolphin Credit: Louise Binstead / Michael Childs/ James Milton

Thea Taylor from The Sussex Dolphin Project said: "It was really exciting for us because it is so rare, it was really really great to see them."

Bottlenose dolphins are commonly seen in groups of 2-15 individuals and are often seen bow riding the waves of boats and leaping out of the water.