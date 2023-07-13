Five mile traffic queues on the M23 in Surrey due to broken down crane

SMART MOTORWAY M23
Two lanes are blocked on the M23 before Junction 8 M25.

A broken down crane is causing long delays for commuters on the M23 in Surrey this morning (July 13).

INRIX is reporting five mile traffic queues with a 30 minute travel time heading Northbound on the M23 before Junction 8 M25.

Following overnight works, a broken down crane has left the main two lanes blocked. Traffic is having to pass in lane one of the exit lanes.

