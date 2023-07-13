A man who raped a woman and a teenage girl in Aylesbury in the space of 12 hours has been sentenced to life in prison.

Albert Lamb, 44, was described as a 'significant risk' by Judge Catherine Tulk when passing sentence on Tuesday 11 July, warning that he could cause 'serious harm to any women he sees as vulnerable'.

On Sunday 12 February this year, Albert Lamb entered a house and assaulted a woman with a metal bar. He then raped her whilst she was bleeding from her head.

The court heard that Lamb only stopped his actions when he heard the woman's daughter calling 'Mum'.

He then climbed out of the bathroom window to escape. Before he left, he threatened the woman that he would come back to 'finish her off' if she spoke to the police.

Aylesbury Crown Court sign Credit: PA

The following morning he forced entry to a different home, just a few miles away from his first crime, where he raped a 17-year-old girl.

Lamb arrived at a time when the young girl and her brother were alone in the house as their mother had gone to an appointment for a couple hours.

The court heard how he took the girl to her mother's bedroom and began to rape her.

After the rape, Lamb went around the house looking for money and saw the girl's younger brother hiding in his bedroom.

The boy had heard what was going on and had called police, however officers had not yet arrived when Lamb discovered him.

Lamb tied up both children so tightly that the girl lost sensation of her fingers. He tied their ankles with leggings and escaped the house.

The children managed to open a window and explain to police officers who arrived that they were tied up and in need of immediate assistance.

Lamb was arrested later on February 13 in the streets of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Aylesbury Crown Court Credit: PA

Judge Catherine Tulk, sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court, said: "This was a deliberate course of actions which have shattered the lives of the victims and their families. Victims who were attacked in their own homes where they are entitled to feel the safest. Now, these homes are daily reminders of the horrors that you have done to them.

"I am in no doubt at all that you are a significant risk to members of the public. To women and children, specifically. You could cause serious harm to any woman you may identify as vulnerable, as well as specific women in your private sphere."

Albert Lamb, 44, pleaded guilty of four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and false imprisonment, and will spend a minimum of 12 years behind bars.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Tejinder Sidhu said: “Albert Lamb committed horrific crimes against his victims.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and supporting our investigation and their bravery should be recognised.

“My team, alongside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), have worked hard in bringing him swiftly to justice with the evidence leaving no option but to plead guilty.

“I am glad that Lamb has pleaded guilty to these offences, and I hope this sentence helps to provide his victims and their families some comfort.

“Thames Valley Police and the CPS are dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls by identifying and pursuing those who commit these crimes.

“For victims of rape and sexual assault, coming forward and reporting it is incredibly hard, but we urge anyone who has been subjected to these terrible crimes, to speak up, we will believe you and support you throughout the process.”

Thames Valley Police HQ Credit: ITV Meridian

The mother of the children said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Thames Valley Police and the CPS for pursuing this case through to justice and for the support they have given our family. I know that this crime has had a profound impact on all parties, including the police and other agencies involved and we want to acknowledge this.

“For our family, no sentence will even begin to heal the damage that has been done. The offender, after attacking his first victim, forced entry into our family home, raped my daughter and on discovering my son, tied them both up and threatened to kill them. He appeared to show no remorse for his previous crime while with my children.

“Thankfully, my son had already called the police before he was discovered and, had it not been for his quick thinking and bravery, and the police officers attending our home, I truly the outcome may have been different. I cannot express enough how abhorrent his crimes and behaviours were on this day. We were unknown to him, and my children were completely innocent of his horrifying behaviour.

“My children now live a life of fear and I have had to mourn the loss of the children they were and prepare for the impact this will continue to have on all our family for the rest of our lives. I truly believe no woman or girl will be safe from him upon his release.”

