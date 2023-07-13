A stretch of motorway in Kent that was closed due to a 'severe water leak' is set to reopen tomorrow (Friday).

The M26, which links the M25 and M20, was closed westbound between Junctions 2a and 2 on Sunday evening, when the leak was discovered.

At the time it was thought the leak may have caused significant damage to the foundations of the carriageway.

South East Water says its staff have been working around the clock to fix the leak and is now in the process of handing the site back to National Highways, which maintains Britain's major routes.

The government body says the carriageway remains closed this afternoon (Thursday 13 July) to allow water to dissipate.

Once the water has dissipated, resurfacing of the carriageway will take place

A diversion route remains in place:

Exit the M26 at J2A and take the third exit onto the M20 at J2.

Continue on the M20 to J1 and then join the M25 at J3 heading clockwise.

Continue on the M25 towards J5 to resume your intended journey.

Speaking on Monday, South East Water said: "We're currently working around the clock to fix a burst main on our network which is located in the M26 motorway area.

"This is proving to be quite complex due to the location of our apparatus on the network being in an area overgrown with vegetation.

"Unfortunately this means we can't give you an estimated completion time at the moment, but we are working hard with Highways England to clear the area and resolve this issue as soon as possible.

"Once again we're really sorry for the interruption and we're doing everything we can to get this repaired as soon as possible."