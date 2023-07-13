The Last Word: July 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts July's edition of The Last Word

One month to go before drivers from Berkshire, Kent, Surrey, and counties surrounding Greater London become liable for the Mayor of London's clean air charge.

The decision to impose the ULEZ is with the courts at the moment. But if it goes ahead, it'll be £12.50 a day to drive a polluting car into London.

The bill to stop the migrant boats is between the Lords and the Commons. What should happen next?

And is it time for major reform of the Lords? Keir Starmer wants an elected second chamber.

And direct action to stop climate change - can tactics like those of Just Stop Oil ever be justified?

To discuss all this and more, Phil Hornby is joined by James Sunderland, Conservative MP for Bracknell, Baroness Angela Smith from Sussex, Labour's Leader of the Lord and Howard Cox from Kent, who wants to become Mayor of London for Reform UK.