CCTV images released following alleged upskirting offences in supermarket

CCTV images have been issued following alleged upskirting offences in a supermarket.

Police believe the man pictured may have important information, following a report of suspicious behaviour at an Aldi store in Langley Park, Maidstone.

Officers were called to the shop on Saturday 10 June 2023. It is alleged that at around 1.10pm a man had been seen inappropriately using a mobile phone and who was believed to be committing upskirting offences.

The suspect was challenged by witnesses and left the store.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/103063/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.