Play Brightcove video

Charlotte Wilkins has been to meet the controversial cockerel dividing neighbours

A family from Brighton are appealing to the local council to reverse a decision to evict their beloved cockerel.

The Allens have the support of a local councillor to save 'Trousers'. However their neighbour says his daily crowing is causing him misery, and wants the cockerel gone.

The neighbour says it's like a 'constant and extremely loud alarm clock that disrupts his peace and drives him mad.'

The neighbour declined to comment, he said he's not the only one to complain.

He also said the main issue is what he calls the council's deliberate breach of its own 'no cockerel' policy.

The family say the chicken had originally been given the green light after they said they'd keep him indoors at night and agreed not to get any more cockerels once Trousers passes away.

In a statement , the chair of Brighton and Hove Housing Committee said: "We appreciate that the family clearly has a lot of affection for this pet.

"However, we do have a responsibility to everyone. The well-being of all our tenants is our concern.

"We cannot comment on individual cases, but "we very much hope this issue will be amicably and fairly resolved."