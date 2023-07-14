A drug dealer has been sentenced for stabbing a police officer during a search of his home in Gravesend, Kent.

Kuran Gill, 32, attacked the PC with a knife on April 21, 2021.

Police went to his home in Sun Marsh Way to arrest him and search the property as part of a drug supply investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

But they were met with Gill holding a knife in the kitchen, who then stabbed one of the officers in his arm.

The convicted drug dealer was found guilty of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, July 11 at Woolwich Crown Court.

He will serve a further two-and-a-half years in prison, and had already previously been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import cannabis, conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He was part of an organised crime group who smuggled drugs into the UK from Canada.

His co-offenders Gregory Blacklock, 32, from Maidstone, and Govind Bahia, 30, from Gravesend, were both jailed for 3 years.

Jag Singh, 32, from London, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months.

The PC who was stabbed later underwent surgery and has since returned to full duty.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Brown said: "This officer was just doing his job, and this once again shows us that officers should not be subjected to violence when carrying out their duties."