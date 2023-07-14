Dog dies after falling from window on sixth floor

A dog has died after falling from the sixth floor window in Brighton.

Police were called to the block of flats along Upper Hollingdean Road in the city following reports the pet had been thrown from the window

But, when officers arrived, they spoke to a number of people nearby and found no suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "P olice were called to Upper Hollingdean Road in Brighton at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (11 July) to a report of a dog having fallen from a window. The dog sadly died at the scene.

"Officers attended and engaged with the owner and a number of witnesses, and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances."