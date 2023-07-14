Nearly 1,000 workers at Gatwick Airport workers will stage eight days of strikes during the school summer holidays, one of the biggest times of the year for the airport.

The staff will walk out later this month in a dispute over pay, the Unite union has today announced.

Members of Unite employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for four days from August 4.

The union said the action will “inevitably” cause disruption to flights at the height of the summer holiday season.

Unite said it has been in negotiations with the four companies since January but claimed they have failed to make offers that meets the workers’ expectations.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Gatwick Airport undertake incredibly demanding roles and are essential to keeping the airport and airlines working, yet their employers somehow think it is acceptable to pay them a pittance.

“As part of Unite’s unyielding focus on the jobs, pay and condition of its members, the union has drawn a line in the sand and is committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport.”

More to follow.