A lamb has been saved this week in Surrey after escaping onto the railway tracks near Clandon station.

Network Rail took to social media to share the story and a picture shows the animal being given a safety debrief.

A tweet reads: "This little lamb received a safety debrief this week after escaping onto the railway tracks.

"Guildford and Woking mobile operations managers Simon and Perry, from Network Rail Wessex, saved the lamb near Clandon Station in Surrey."

