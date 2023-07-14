A pig has been rescued from a ditch near Chichester, encouraged out by his favourite snack - a Turkish delight.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Birdham Road near Chichester to rescue a large pig, called Boris, who had been stuck there for two days.

The Technical Rescue Unit used slings and lines to support Boris out.

The team encouraged him to leave the ditch and return to his field, using his favourite snack of Turkish delight to help.

Boris was rescued with no injuries and was soon reunited with his owner.