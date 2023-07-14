Plans for A303 road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved

Plans to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved, the Department for Transport said.

Today (Friday, July 14) Transport Secretary Mark Harper has granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge on the A303 in Wiltshire.

A DCO previously issued for the project was quashed by the High Court in July 2021 amid concern about the environmental impact on the Unesco World Heritage Site.

Former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps gave the go-ahead to the £1.7 billion scheme to overhaul eight miles of the A303, including the two-mile tunnel, in November 2020.

This was despite advice from Planning Inspectorate officials that it would cause "permanent, irreversible harm" to the Unesco World Heritage Site in Wiltshire.

More to follow.