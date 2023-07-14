The Red Arrows display team have been forced to cancel their flight today at Goodwood's Festival of Speed due to bad weather.

They announced the news on Twitter this morning 'due to weather conditions at the site'.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team were due to fly over parts of Surrey, Hampshire and Sussex before the display at the iconic event.

The show had been planned for 11.15am over the site near Chichester in West Sussex.

The Red Arrows posting a cockpit viewpoint video of some of the tricks they were due to perform on Friday (14 July).

Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the motorsport event over four days from Thursday 13th July to Sunday 16th July.

Speaking earlier this week, Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1 of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, said: “It’s always spectacular to display at the Festival of Speed. In 2023, our updated display will, once again, aim to inspire those watching with a combination of precision manoeuvres and dynamic loops and rolls.

"Visiting on the ground after our display and meeting visitors is always a real highlight and humbling for the team and is a brilliant opportunity to explain more about the work of the Red Arrows and Royal Air Force.”