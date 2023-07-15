Goodwood has cancelled Saturday's event Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire/PA Images

The organisers of Goodwood Festival of Speed have expressed their ‘deep regret’ after cancelling Saturday’s event.

It is the first time a decision like this has been made in the 30 year history of the motorsport spectacular, which takes place in West Sussex.

Organisers made the announcement late on Friday evening after assessing the potential risk of a severe wind warning which has been issued by the Met Office.

Thousands of people were expected to attend day three of the four day celebration of car culture but the forecast posed a ‘serious risk’ to the pop-up structures dotted around the site.

A view of the Red Arrows at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood House in West Sussex on Thursday Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire/PA Images

In a statement, Goodwood said, “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023).

“After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history.”

Sunday’s event is still going ahead as planned however it is sold out already and so Saturday tickets will not be accepted.

Customers for the cancelled event will be told what will happen next over the coming days and are asked not to contact the ticket office.

Saturday was due to see F1 star Sebastian Vettel be interviewed with various high adrenaline races taking place and sports cars on display.

People who were due to attend expressed their frustration online with many people already making long journeys and booking into hotels before the announcement was made to cancel the event.

Missed the latest edition of ITV News Meridian? Catch up with the most recent programme now