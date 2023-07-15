The junction where the robbery occurred Credit: Google Maps

A man wearing a pair of jeans that were dirty on one side carrying a large green umbrella is being sought by police in connection with a robbery.

The suspect, who had a distinctive blue cross tattoo on one of his hands, is described as somebody with light, quite short hair and a full beard that was trimmed.

Thames Valley Police have released details of the individual, believed to be aged between 20 and 30, after a man in his thirties was attacked after meeting the offender to sell an electric mountain bike.

The victim was getting the bike out of the back of his van in Reading when he was threatened with a kitchen knife before having the bike stolen.

The offender left in the direction of the riverside after meeting the seller the junction of Coventry Road and Cholmeley Road just before 5pm on Friday.

The bike is a grey Voodoo Bizango with an orange trim on the tyres.

Investigating officer PC Josh Gillespie, of the Reading Priority Crime Team, said, "We are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to please come forward.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230312765.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."

