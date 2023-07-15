Police say the discovery is a mystery Credit: Google Maps

Police say the discovery of a man's body on a grass verge close to a railway line is a mystery.

The man was found in Lower Twydall Lane in Gillingham on Thursday north of train tracks in Medway.

He has been identified as a local man in his 50s and his family has been informed.

Detectives from Kent Police are now appealing for witnesses and in a statement said,

"The cause of death is not yet known and detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the man in the hours beforehand.

"He is described as white, with a beard, and was found wearing a blue t-shirt, grey shorts, and white trainers."

