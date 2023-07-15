Peter Andre was due to perform at the festival Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images peter andre

People who'd planned to party on down to Peter Andre and Blazin' Squad say they're gutted after organisers cancelled a festival because of the weather.

Revival In The Park was due to take place on Saturday in Maidstone's Mote Park but a decision was made to pull the event.

Thousands of tickets had been sold to the weekender with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, Pop Idol's Gareth Gates and Fearless also due to take to the stage.

It is one of several events that's fallen victim to the conditions with The Met Office predicting gusts of up to 55 mph.

Gareth Gates was schedules to put on a set Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled its Saturday showcase for the first time in 30 years.

In a statement, Revival UK said, "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control regarding the Met Office’s Yellow Warning, we’re sad to announce that after discussions with local authorities, structural engineers, health & safety advisors, the emergency services and following a conference call with the met office, which included a site-specific weather forecast, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel Revival In The Park on Saturday 15th July 2023.

"We’d like to sincerely apologise to all of our amazing ticket holders, those camping with us and everyone that was planning on joining us for the day but your safety is the most important thing and you will receive communications via email offering you alternative ticket options or a full refund.

"Every attempt was made to ensure that the show went on but we are not prepared to risk a potential mid-show cancellation, with site staff having to work at height during the worst of the weather. Everyone’s safety, both customers and staff is paramount.

"All customers will receive an email from their ticket provider within the next 3-5 working days, offering both alternative ticket options or refunds."

The festival plans to be back next year.