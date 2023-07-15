People have been told to avoid the area Credit: @CameraLeon

There's been a fire at a busy hotel on Brighton seafront.

Multiple engines are at the scene of the Royal Albion Hotel on the Old Steine with people told to avoid the area.

Photos on social media show bright orange flames coming from a third floor window while thick grey smoke billows across the seafront.

Video shows smoke billowing from in the area surrounding the hotel

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said, "We were called at 17:24 to a fire on Old Steine, Brighton.

"Currently we have six appliances and an Ariel Ladder Platform in attendance. Please close windows and doors and avoid the area."

Sussex Police said, " We are currently supporting the fire service at a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Old Steine in Brighton.

"The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

"We are asking the public to please avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Local bus services are affected.

More to follow