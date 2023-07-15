Play Brightcove video

An 11-year-old from Dartford has lopped her long locks, all in the name of charity.

Stella Dance was born with an extra chromosome – a condition called NF1. She has always been interested in helping others, and this is not her first time chopping off her hair for charity.

The first time was 2017, after spending time in hospital, and getting to know other seriously ill children, some of whom had to take medicine which made their hair fall out.

Stella was introduced to Rays of Sunshine shortly after her hospital stay, and was granted a wish in 2018.

A lifelong animal lover, Stella wanted to become a vet for a day, and a guide dog trainer. Rays of Sunshine organised for her to shadow a vet at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and a trainer at the Guide Dogs head office in London.

The charity, Rays of Sunshine brightens the lives of seriously ill young people by granting wishes and providing ongoing support.

The wishes are as unique as the children themselves and whether a child wants to be a fireman, meet a real-life mermaid or even the Loch Ness Monster, they work hard to make that wish come true.

Stella says she's going to keep growing her hair and will donate it again.

Now in secondary school, Stella wants to make sure other children can have their own wish with Rays of Sunshine.

Alongside her own condition, Stella’s older brother Josh has cerebral palsy, and so she understands the struggles that people with serious illnesses face daily.

Stella will donate her hair - all 23 inches of it - to the Little Princess Trust which makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

If you'd like to find out more about Stella's fundraising challenge, click here.

