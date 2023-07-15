The car park affected Credit: Google Maps

Engineers say a town centre car park is still safe to use for now, despite a section of it being closed off to manage weight.

That temporary solution will see the multi-storey through until the end of October when it’s expected it will shut for good, subject to agreement from councillors.

The instability with the car park is blamed on the increasing size of modern vehicles being too heavy for the building which was constructed back in the 1970s.Bracknell Council say the High Street car park would be decommissioned if its permanent closure is approved, but businesses which operate under it could continue to do so until 2025.

“The safety of all our car park users is of paramount importance and so the executive has been asked to consider the closure of High Street car park based on it coming to the end of its life” said, Kevin Gibbs, executive director for delivery.“The simple issue is that the car park was built more than 50 years ago when vehicles weren’t as heavy. “The weight load of heavy, modern vehicles has put considerable pressure on the structure, which is corroding and cannot be fixed. “Structural engineers have told us it cannot continue to be used safely past the end of this year.

“Should the closure be agreed, the car park would remain open until the end of October.

"There is plenty of parking space within the town centre and so shoppers and visitors should not struggle to find a place to park – alternatively, the town centre is right next to the train station and bus station and is accessible via many cycle routes.”The council meeting will take place on Tuesday.

