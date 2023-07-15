The weather warning extends right across Southern England Credit: Met Office

Brace yourself as it could be very windy over the next few hours and some events across Southern England have already been cancelled because of predicted strong gusts.

The Met Office has put in place a yellow warning from 9am until midnight on Saturday.

Gusts could reach up to 55 mph and with coastal towns and cities across south east England and the east of England, which are likely to be worst affected.

Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex expressed ‘deep regret’ after cancelling its Saturday schedule for the first time in the 30 year festival.

Further along the Sussex coast, Eastbourne’s Beach Life event on the seafront has been postponed too.

Visit Eastbourne said, "Due to forecasts of high winds this weekend, Beach Life Music & Food Festival at Princes Park will not now take place.

"This is to ensure public safety and to prevent potential damage to temporary event infrastructure."

Forecasters say the windy conditions are unseasonable for this time of year with the potential for travel delays and possible damage to trees and structures.

The Met Office said, “ A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.

“A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and perhaps up to 55 mph during the daytime in association with showers.

“The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly, but by no means exclusively, over hills and along coasts particularly in east and southeast England during the afternoon.

“Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely. Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight.”

