A dog has been reunited with its owner after being found by police, trapped in a stolen car for several days.

Officers in Southampton said they'd received reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Bargate area of the city, with a dog locked inside.

Their informant suspected the vehicle was stolen and had been parked for a number of days.

The little dog was given lots of attention Credit: Southampton Cops/Facebook

Writing on the Facebook page 'Southampton Cops,' officers described how they attended the scene and found the animal lying across the back seat.

"After some checks, we managed to contact the owner where two Bargate officers then drove to reunite them," they said.

The vehicle was later recovered.

The dog appeared to be none the worse for its ordeal

Police said it was given "a good walk around the park, fed, given water and received lots of love from the Bargate neighbourhoods team."