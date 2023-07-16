The organisers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed are welcoming back thousands of motorsport fans after yesterday's cancellation.

Strong winds meant Saturday's event was too unsafe to go ahead, the first time it has been cancelled in its 30 year history.

Thousands of people were expected to attend day three of the four day celebration of car culture but the forecast posed a ‘serious risk’ to the pop-up structures and sculptures dotted around the site.

Today's event near Chichester in West Sussex is going ahead as planned, but organisers said that yesterday's tickets cannot be used today as it is already a sell-out.

A revised timetable has been published:

Festival-goers were disappointed that Saturday's event was cancelled, but many believe it was the right decision, with crowd safety the top priority.

Customers for the cancelled event will be told what will happen next over the coming days and are asked not to contact the ticket office.

Saturday was due to see F1 star Sebastian Vettel be interviewed with various high adrenaline races taking place and sports cars on display.

The German star posted a short message yesterday promising to be back on the track on Sunday.