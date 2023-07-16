Portsmouth's main railway station has been closed as specialist officers investigate a suspicious package.

They were called to Portsmouth and Southsea station on Commercial Road this morning.

British Transport Police Hampshire reported on Twitter: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station.

“The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item.

"Further updates will be shared here when we have them.”

They added later that a 100m cordon was in place.

Disruption is expected for many travelling to Goodwood's Festival of Speed which re-opened today following yesterday's cancellation for bad weather.

South Western Railway said that trains may be cancelled as a result:

More to follow....