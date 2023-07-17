A woman has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal head-on crash, driving down the wrong side of the road.

Bridgette Rooney, 38, of Eversley Road, Arborfield, was jailed for five years and nine months.

Rooney was driving a VW Golf on the A327 Reading Road in Arborfield on 26 July 2021.

She was heavily intoxicated by a combination of drugs and alcohol when she crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on with a Peugeot, which was being driven by Kieron Johnson.

He was left with serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he died.

Rooney was also taken to hospital and a sample of blood was taken, which was later analysed and found to contain a mixture of alcohol, cocaine and prescription medication, Reading Crown Court was told.

She was charged on 15 November 2022.

In addition to being jailed, she has now also been disqualified from driving for seven years and 10 months in a hearing on 14 July.

She will also have to take an extended re-test at the conclusion of her disqualification.

Det Con Mark Dunne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I would firstly like to pay tribute to Kieron’s family and friends, who have shown tremendous patience while we investigated the tragic circumstances that led to his death.

“Rooney chose to drive a motor vehicle while heavily intoxicated through both alcohol and drugs, and the result of her actions was a tragic and needless loss of life.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the Fatal Four, and this tragic case shows the consequences that can occur if you take that decision.

“Rooney will now serve a custodial sentence as a result of her actions, and although I know that no sentence will serve as solace to Kieron’s family, I hope that they are able to move on with their lives in the knowledge that she has been brought to justice.”

