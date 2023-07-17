'It's a new chapter': New Reading boss calls for backing from fans

Play Brightcove video

Listen to Ruben Selles' first message to fans.

Reading FC's new manager says he believes the good times can return following the side's relegation to League One.

Ruben Selles has held his first press conference and told the media there will be a new look side and results in League One will give the supporters a huge lift.

With a lot of players leaving as they were out of contract, Selles is looking for up to 10 new players.

And he believes he learnt a lot while he was Southampton's manager at the end of last season which can only help Reading.

Selles told ITV News Meridian that he has spoken to Reading's owner and C.E.O and says it's vitally important everyone pulls together.

Sellés finished a master's degree in Sports and Physiology before qualifying for his UEFA Pro Licence at the age of 25. Credit: Reading FC

Last summer, Sellés arrived on UK shores for the first time and settled quickly into Premier League life on the south coast as assistant to Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton.He was given the caretaker manager role when Hasenhüttl departed in November, presiding over a 1–1 draw and a penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

He was entrusted with the manager’s hot seat once more following the exit of Nathan Jones in February and he won his first game at the helm - a 1–0 win over Chelsea.Southampton were already staring at relegation when Rubén took the reins but Sellés was able to record some notable results in charge of the Saints until the end of the campaign.

